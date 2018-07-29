Drake's 'Scorpion' tops North American album chart for 3rd week

July 29 (UPI) -- Drake's Scorpion is the No. 1 album in North America for a third, consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Wiz Khalifa's Rolling Papers 2, followed by Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 3, XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 4 and Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 6, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 7, Lil Baby's Harder Than Ever at No. 8, Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues at No. 9 and Luke Combs' This One's For You at No. 10.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, died at age 20 in a shooting June 18 in Deerfield Beach, Fla.