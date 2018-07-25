Drake, Migos North American tour pushed back, rescheduled

July 25 (UPI) -- Drake and rap trio Migos have delayed and rescheduled their planned North American tour titled Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

The tour, originally set to kick off July 26 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, will now begin on Aug. 10 at the Sprint Center in Kanas City. The tour will still come to a close on Nov. 17 at the Philips Arena in Atlanta.

A majority of the concerts have been rescheduled with no new dates announced for a pair of performances that were set to take place in Denver. Refunds are being offered for the original dates while purchased tickets will still be honored at the rescheduled shows.

"In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour schedule," a spokesperson for Drake said in a statement.

Drake recently released his new double album titled Scorpion that featured the rapper confirming rumors that he has fathered a son.