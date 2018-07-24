Destiny's Child wishes Michelle Williams a happy 38th birthday

July 24 (UPI) -- Former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams celebrated her 38th birthday Monday.

Williams' former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and the Destiny's Child official Instagram account were among those to wish the singer a happy birthday online.

Rowland posted a cute video on Twitter of herself singing and dancing to "Happy Birthday." The 37-year-old singer wears a black trench dress and pillbox hat in the clip.

"Happy Birthday to my sista @RealMichelleW - love you 'Chelle," she wrote in the caption.

Happy Birthday to my sista @RealMichelleW - love you ‘Chelle. pic.twitter.com/yL055SnFSe — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) July 24, 2018

The Destiny's Child official Instagram account shared a photo of Williams wearing a long, white dress in a tropical locale. Fans took to the comments to wish the singer a happy birthday.

"She looks beautiful, her brightness and beauty have no comparison, happy birthday beautiful girl," one person wrote.

"Happy birthday @michellewilliams i love you and wish you nothing but the best @weloveyoumichellew," another added.

Williams confirmed last week that she recently sought help for mental health issues. She updated fans in a tweet Friday, saying she desires "progress not perfection."

"I feel the [love]! I just wanted to let you guys know I'm better!" the star wrote.

Williams, Rowland and Beyoncé released three albums together as Destiny's Child. Williams last released her fourth solo album, Journey to Freedom, in September 2014.