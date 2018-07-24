Home / Entertainment News / Music

Destiny's Child wishes Michelle Williams a happy 38th birthday

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 24, 2018 at 9:28 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams celebrated her 38th birthday Monday.

Williams' former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and the Destiny's Child official Instagram account were among those to wish the singer a happy birthday online.

Rowland posted a cute video on Twitter of herself singing and dancing to "Happy Birthday." The 37-year-old singer wears a black trench dress and pillbox hat in the clip.

"Happy Birthday to my sista @RealMichelleW - love you 'Chelle," she wrote in the caption.

The Destiny's Child official Instagram account shared a photo of Williams wearing a long, white dress in a tropical locale. Fans took to the comments to wish the singer a happy birthday.

"She looks beautiful, her brightness and beauty have no comparison, happy birthday beautiful girl," one person wrote.

"Happy birthday @michellewilliams i love you and wish you nothing but the best @weloveyoumichellew," another added.

Williams confirmed last week that she recently sought help for mental health issues. She updated fans in a tweet Friday, saying she desires "progress not perfection."

"I feel the [love]! I just wanted to let you guys know I'm better!" the star wrote.

Williams, Rowland and Beyoncé released three albums together as Destiny's Child. Williams last released her fourth solo album, Journey to Freedom, in September 2014.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation
Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson
Elisabeth Shue to star in TNT pilot 'Constance' Elisabeth Shue to star in TNT pilot 'Constance'
Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows
Jennifer Connelly to co-star in 'Top Gun' sequel Jennifer Connelly to co-star in 'Top Gun' sequel