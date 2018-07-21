Home / Entertainment News / Music

Drake's 'Scorpion' is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for 2nd week

By Karen Butler  |  July 21, 2018 at 11:45 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Drake's Scorpion is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys, followed by Future's Beastmode 2 at No. 3, XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 4 and Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 6, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 7, The Carters' Everything is Love at No. 8, Meek Mill's Legends of the Summer at No. 9 and Lil Baby's Harder Than Ever at No. 10.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity
Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role
Disney fires James Gunn from 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Disney fires James Gunn from 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'
'Dragon Ball Super: Broly': Goku battles a powerful Saiyan in new trailer 'Dragon Ball Super: Broly': Goku battles a powerful Saiyan in new trailer
Kristen Bell spends 38th birthday with Dax Shepard, daughters Kristen Bell spends 38th birthday with Dax Shepard, daughters