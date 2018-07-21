Drake's 'Scorpion' is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for 2nd week

July 21 (UPI) -- Drake's Scorpion is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys, followed by Future's Beastmode 2 at No. 3, XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 4 and Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 6, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 7, The Carters' Everything is Love at No. 8, Meek Mill's Legends of the Summer at No. 9 and Lil Baby's Harder Than Ever at No. 10.