Carly Pearce, Michael Ray go Instagram official

July 20 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have made their relationship Instagram official.

The 28-year-old country star and 30-year-old singer confirmed dating rumors Wednesday by posting a cute photo together on Instagram.

The picture shows Pearce smiling and embracing Ray as he nuzzles her cheek. Pearce referenced their first meeting at the Nashville Palace in the caption.

"And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything," she wrote, tagging photographer Rachel Deeb.

Ray shared the same snapshot on his own account.

"One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything..." he wrote.

Friends and fellow country singers Maren Morris, Raelynn and Jana Kramer were among those to leave comments online.

"Oh, we public now. YAS BABY!" Morris wrote in support of the couple.

Pearce and Ray were first linked this week after they had a flirty exchange over one of Ray's photos. Pearce commented with a fire emoji before Ray playfully suggested a date at a Golden Corral.

"@carlypearce hey gurl you into fox's? Or 30 year olds that can get 50+ 10% off at a Golden Corral? Cause if you are..." he wrote.

"@michaelraymusic steakhouses are the way to my heart," Pearce responded.

Pearce is known for the singles "Every Little Thing" and "Hide the Wine," which appear on her debut album, Every Little Thing. Ray last released the album Amos in June.