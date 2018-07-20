Big Bang singer Seungri releases new solo album, music video

July 20 (UPI) -- Big Bang singer Seungri is back with new solo music.

The 27-year-old K-pop star released the album The Great Seungri and a music video for the single "1, 2, 3!" Friday following news of Big Bang's hiatus.

Yonhap News Agency saidThe Great Seungri was named after the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel The Great Gatsby. Seungri is known for his successful music career, flourishing restaurant business and lavish lifestyle.

Seungri co-wrote "1, 2, 3!" with Teddy, a producer with Big Bang's agency, YG Entertainment. The retro-inspired "1, 2, 3!" video shows Seungri performing dance numbers with a woman who catches his eye.

"It was my first time working with Teddy, and he told me from the beginning that he wanted to make music only I was capable of. All five members of Big Bang have their own charm, but mine is my energy," he said at a press conference Friday, according to The Korea Herald.

Big Bang consists of Seungri, T.O.P., G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung. The group will take a hiatus as G-Dragon completes his mandatory military service, with Taeyang and Daesung also poised to enlist this year.