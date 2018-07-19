Chance the Rapper releases four new songs, buys Chicagoist

July 19 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper surprised released four new songs on Wednesday after initially denying that he was going to release a full-length album.

The tracks titled "Work Out," "Wala Cam," "I Might Need Security," and "65th and Ingleside," were released through his website chanceraps.com, all major music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, and on his YouTube page.

Chance announced the release of the four songs on Twitter alongside four images of artwork that consist of colorful shapes.

On track "I Might Need Security," Chance announced that he has purchased dormant Chicago-area news site Chicagoist. "I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches outta business," he raps.

"I'm extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment... I look forward to relaunching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content," Chance said later in an official statement.

Chance is reportedly working on a full-length album with Kanye West, noted Pitchfork.