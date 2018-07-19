Bruce Springsteen joins Billy Joel onstage during historic concert

July 19 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance during Billy Joel's historic 100th concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, with the music icons performing a pair of songs together.

"We go back a long way. We were both on the same record label and got dumped by the same label," Joel said while introducing Springsteen onstage. "We go way back. This is an Oscar winner, a Grammy winner and Tony Award winner! Please welcome Bruce Springsteen."

The pair performed Springsteen's "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" where The Boss was seen sitting atop Joel's piano for part of the set. The legendary artists then launched into Springsteen's "Born to Run."

Joel holds the record for most performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City, having started a residency at the famed venue in 2014. Madison Square Garden is paying tribute to Joel by placing a permanent piano fixture in his honor at the stadium.

Joel first performed at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 1978. Joel will be performing at the venue through December.

Springsteen's one-man stage show Springsteen on Broadway, will be available to view on Netflix on Dec. 15.