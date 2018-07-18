GFriend teases new EP 'Sunny Summer' in highlight video

July 18 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend teased its new EP in a highlight video Tuesday.

The K-pop stars shared clips from their EP Sunny Summer ahead of its release Thursday, July 19.

The video showcases the EP's five songs, including the title track "Sunny Summer." GFriend collaborated with producing and songwriting duo Duble Sidekick on the EP.

GFriend's agency, Source Music, said it hopes the group's "fun and refreshing music" will help fans overcome the summer heat, according to The Korea Herald. GFriend shared the highlight video on Twitter and YouTube.

"#GFRIEND #Summer_Mini_Album #Sunny_Summer 2018.07.19 6PM," the group wrote.

GFriend shared plans for the EP earlier this month. Sunny Summer will mark the group's first release since the EP Time for the Moon Night, which debuted in April.

GFriend consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. Yuju released her first solo single, "Love Rain," in June.