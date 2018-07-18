Ciara returns in energetic 'Level Up' music video

July 18 (UPI) -- Ciara is making her comeback with a new single and music video.

The 32-year-old singer released a video Wednesday for her upbeat song "Level Up."

The energetic video shows Ciara dancing alongside a bevy of backup dancers. The star promoted the video in a post on Instagram, encouraging her fans to "level up" and pursue their dreams.

"Graduate Your Level... There's No 1 On It! Your time is now! Love CC #LevelUp," she wrote.

"Level Up" marks Ciara's first new single in three years. The star last released the album Jackie in May 2015, and confirmed in March she's been working on new music since daughter Sienna's birth in April 2017.

"I am super excited," Ciara told People. "I feel like a little kid all over again, like when I made my first album."

"It's been so much fun making that record," she shared. "I started making a little bit of it before I gave birth to Sienna and I was dancing around, my big belly and all. It's just been really special so I can't wait for the time to share it with the fans."

Ciara is parent to Sienna with husband Russell Wilson and to 4-year-old Future Zahir with ex-fiancé Future. She and Wilson completed the #InMyFeelingsChallenge to Drake's song during their honeymoon this month.