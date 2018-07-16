Mamamoo releases new EP, 'Egotistic' music video

July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo returned with new music Monday.

The K-pop stars released the EP Red Moon and a sultry music video for the single "Egotistic."

The "Egotistic" video shows Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa singing and dancing in a tropical locale. Solar performs a pole dance that the group previewed in a teaser video last week.

Mamamoo sent love to fans in a tweet Monday morning.

"'#Red Moon' the seventh mini-album," the group wrote. "Much love."

Red Moon is a followup to Mamamoo's EP Yellow Flower, which debuted in March. The group was formed in 2014 and is known for the singles ""You're the Best, "Décalcomanie" and "Starry Night."