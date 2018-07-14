July 14 (UPI) -- Drake's Scorpion is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Florence + the Machine's High as Hope, followed by Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 3, Gorillaz' The Now Now at No. 4 and XXXtentacion's ? at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 6, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 7, The Carters' Everything is Love at No. 8, Panic! at the Disco's Pray for the Wicked at No. 9 and Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction at No. 10.