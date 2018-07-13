Pusha T launches hip-hop voting app Heir

July 13 (UPI) -- Pusha T has announced a new hip-hop centered app named Heir that allows users to vote up or down on which songs they like.

The votes are tallied up and represented using a fire icon for good or a skull and crossbones icon for bad. Users who consistently handout positive votes for popular songs will be eligible to win digital currency known as Crown that can exchanged for rewards, noted the official website for Heir.

"We believe that when everyone eats, everyone wins," the website says. "So, we're building a product that will change how artists make money through fandom and collaboration."

Pusha T collaborated on the project with tech entrepreneur Summer Watson who previously worked on audio streaming service TuneIn and social network game developer Playdom, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Advisors on the app include Def Jam Records A&R exec Steven Victor and Epic Records A&R exec Joey Arbagey.

Heir is accepting applications for early access to the app.

Pusha T released his third solo album Daytona in May. Kanye West, a producer on the album, spent $85,000 on a photo of Whitney Houston's bathroom covered in drug paraphernalia to be used as the cover art for Daytona.