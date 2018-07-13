Michael Buble recalls son Noah's 'brutal' cancer battle

July 13 (UPI) -- Michael Bublé says son Noah's cancer battle was a "brutal" experience for his family.

The 42-year-old singer said in an interview with the Evening Standard that he felt fear and uncertainty after Noah, his 4-year-old son with wife Luisana Lopilato, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

"Clinically speaking, it was a tumor within the liver," Bublé shared. "And the most important thing was to get it out, with clean margins. Because it you do, it goes from being this scary thing to just being tremendous odds."

"No one likes talking about percentages but honestly, [we have] a percentage where can live our life, and not live in fear every day. We know we're OK now," he said. "But what we went through was [expletive] brutal."

Bublé said Noah is "perfect" after undergoing treatment. He previously told The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show that "everything is good" with his son.

Bublé said in an interview Monday with Entertainment Tonight Canada that Noah's experience has changed his entire outlook on life.

"My whole life changed and my perspective on life, my philosophical idea of what it's all about and what matters, in one snap. And that's a good thing because I'm thankful for the grace, I'm thankful for the faith and I feel deeply connected to people," the star said.

Bublé is parent to Noah and 2-year-old son Elias with Lopilato. He announced last week that he's expecting a daughter with the Argentine actress.