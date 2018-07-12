Twice's 'Heart Shaker' music video passes 200M views on YouTube

July 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice had another music video pass 200 million views Wednesday on YouTube.

Twice achieved the milestone with its music video for "Heart Shaker," marking the fifth time the K-pop stars have reached over 200 million views on the site.

Twice's singles "TT," "Cheer Up," "Ooh-ahh" and "Likey" have also passed the 200 million views mark. The group celebrated the success of "Heart Shaker" in a tweet Wednesday.

"TWICE 'Heart Shaker' M/V 200,000,000 VIEWS Heart Shaker ONCE #TWICE #HeartShaker," the group wrote.

The "Heart Shaker" video passed 100 million views on YouTube in January. The song appears on Twice's album Merry & Happy, a holiday-themed reissue of the group's album Twicetagram.

Twice consists of nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group last released the EP What is Love? in April.