Childish Gambino releasees two new songs with 'Summer Pack'

July 12 (UPI) -- Childish Gambino, the music persona of actor Donald Glover, has released two new summer-themed songs under the project title of Summer Pack.

Both tracks, "Summertime Magic" and "Feels Like Summer," feature Gambino singing instead of rapping and were released onto music streaming services and YouTube on Wednesday.

"You feel like summertime/ You took this heart of mine/ You'll be my valentine in the summer, in the summer/ You are my only one/ Just dancin' having fun/ Out in the shinin' sun of the summer, of the summer," Gambino sings on "Summertime Magic."

"Summertime Magic" is labeled as Gambino's first offcial single from his upcoming fourth studio album, Variety reported.

Gambino previously released the politically-charged "This is America," in May, with the music video for the song going viral.

Gambino has said his next album would be his last. The performer's last album, Awaken, My Love! was released in December 2016 and featured the single "Redbone" which reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Gambino is also set to embark on a 13-date North American tour that begins Sept. 6 at the Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta.