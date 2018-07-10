2AM singer Jo Kwon to enlist in military in August

July 10 (UPI) -- 2AM singer Jo Kwon will enlist in the South Korean military next month.

The Korea Herald reported the 28-year-old K-pop star will begin his mandatory military service Aug. 6.

Jo Kwon will enter boot camp as an Army soldier. South Korean Army and Marine Corps soldiers complete 21 months of mandatory military service, while Navy and Air Force members serve 23 and 24 months, respectively.

"[Jo Kwon will] join the active duty on Aug. 6," a rep from Jo Kwon's agency, Cube Entertainment, confirmed to FN Star.

Jo Kwon is an original member of 2AM, which is known for the singles "Can't Let You Go Even If I Die," "You Wouldn't Answer My Calls" and "Days like Today." He released his debut solo album, I'm Da One, in 2012.

Super Junior singer Ryeowook, meanwhile, was discharged from the military Tuesday after completing his mandatory service. The Korea Herald said Ryeowook's bandmates Donghae, Eunhyuk, Siwon and Lee Teuk attended his discharge ceremony.

"Hello, I've returned to Super Junior's Kim Ryeo-wook from Sgt. Ryeo-wook. Thank you for coming, and please support our upcoming activities as a group," the 31-year-old singer said while thanking fans and friends.