Garth Brooks to hold first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium

July 9 (UPI) -- Country star Garth Brooks has been selected to perform the first-ever concert at college football venue Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

Brooks, and representatives from the university including former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, announced the concert during a press conference Monday. The concert will be taking place on a date yet to be announced.

"Notre Dame Stadium has seen so many iconic moments!" Brooks said. "I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party."

Brooks also shared a video promoting the concert on Facebook. "I hope when its over, they look back and they say 'who was Notre Dame's first' and they're proud to say Garth Brooks," the singer said.

Brooks, who was named Entertainer of the Year at the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards in November, recently released a new single titled "All Day Long" that will appear on his upcoming, untitled album that is set for release later this year.