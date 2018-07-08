Home / Entertainment News / Music

Music video released for Nicki Minaj's 'Bed' feat. Ariana Grande

By Karen Butler  |  July 8, 2018 at 1:52 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- The music video for rapper Nicki Minaj's new song "Bed," featuring Ariana Grande, is now on YouTube.

It has gotten more than 6 million views since it was posted Friday.

The 3 1/2-minute clip shows Minaj dressed in lingerie, swim attire and a mermaid costume at a beach, in a hot tub, a pool and hotel room.

Grande also appears in various bathing suits, singing near the ocean.

The clip ends with the women meeting up on a sunny day with two guys on beds under palm trees.

Grande, 24, got engaged in real life to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson last month.

Minaj, 35, is preparing to go on tour this fall with Future.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Singer Keyshia Cole said she was 'trolling' with fake pregnancy announcement Singer Keyshia Cole said she was 'trolling' with fake pregnancy announcement
Report: Keri Russell in talks for 'Star Wars' role Report: Keri Russell in talks for 'Star Wars' role
Famous birthdays for July 8: Kevin Bacon, Billy Crudup Famous birthdays for July 8: Kevin Bacon, Billy Crudup
Joanna Gaines posts photo of Chip holding son Crew Joanna Gaines posts photo of Chip holding son Crew
David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement