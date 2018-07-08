Music video released for Nicki Minaj's 'Bed' feat. Ariana Grande

July 8 (UPI) -- The music video for rapper Nicki Minaj's new song "Bed," featuring Ariana Grande, is now on YouTube.

It has gotten more than 6 million views since it was posted Friday.

The 3 1/2-minute clip shows Minaj dressed in lingerie, swim attire and a mermaid costume at a beach, in a hot tub, a pool and hotel room.

Grande also appears in various bathing suits, singing near the ocean.

The clip ends with the women meeting up on a sunny day with two guys on beds under palm trees.

Grande, 24, got engaged in real life to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson last month.

Minaj, 35, is preparing to go on tour this fall with Future.