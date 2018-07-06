'Love' singer Keyshia Cole expecting second child

July 6 (UPI) -- "Love" singer Keyshia Cole is going to be a mom of two.

The 36-year-old recording artist announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Thursday, according to People.

Cole, whose profile is private, shared a photo of herself wearing a snakeskin-print outfit. She confirmed she's expecting in the caption.

"#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit #CongradulationsAreInOrder @fashionnova," the star wrote.

Cole is parent to 8-year-old son Daniel Hiram with her ex-husband, former NBA player Daniel Gibson. She spent Fourth of July with her son and new boyfriend, rapper Niko Khale.

"Happy 4th yalll! We lightin up the sky tonight," Khale captioned a photo with Cole and her son on the holiday Wednesday.

Cole was first linked to Khale in February, and confirmed her relationship with the rapper the next month.The couple got close in a photo Khale shared on his Instagram account in May.

"She's a winner, She's the universe," he wrote at the time.

Cole last released the album 11:11 Reset in October. She is also known for starring in Season 4 of the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.