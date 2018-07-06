Home / Entertainment News / Music

Charlie Sheen stars in Lil Pump's music video for 'Drug Addicts'

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 6, 2018 at 11:02 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Charlie Sheen is seen partying inside a hospital in rapper Lil Pump's new music video for his song "Drug Addicts."

The video, released on Thursday, features Sheen and Lil Pump pushing around a cart full of drugs as they hand off pills to patients inside the hospital.

The pair are also seen being attended to by a number of scantily-clad nurses and enjoying a party inside of a empty pool.

"Whole gang full of drug addicts/ Take a lot of [expletive], forgot what happened/ I ain't gon' lie, I got a habit," Lil Pump raps on the track.

Sheen recently posted on Twitter a photo of himself hanging out with Lil Pump on the set of the music video. "Hey @lilpump, what day did you want to break the internet?" Sheen captioned the image.

Lil Pump is best known for releasing 2017 hit "Gucci Gang" which earned over 1 million equivalent album sales.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Willow Palin celebrates at bachelorette party with mom, sisters Willow Palin celebrates at bachelorette party with mom, sisters
David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement
Michael Buble expecting daughter with Luisana Lopilato Michael Buble expecting daughter with Luisana Lopilato
Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger work out together Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger work out together
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith no longer say they're 'married' Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith no longer say they're 'married'