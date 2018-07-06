Charlie Sheen stars in Lil Pump's music video for 'Drug Addicts'

July 6 (UPI) -- Charlie Sheen is seen partying inside a hospital in rapper Lil Pump's new music video for his song "Drug Addicts."

The video, released on Thursday, features Sheen and Lil Pump pushing around a cart full of drugs as they hand off pills to patients inside the hospital.

The pair are also seen being attended to by a number of scantily-clad nurses and enjoying a party inside of a empty pool.

"Whole gang full of drug addicts/ Take a lot of [expletive], forgot what happened/ I ain't gon' lie, I got a habit," Lil Pump raps on the track.

Sheen recently posted on Twitter a photo of himself hanging out with Lil Pump on the set of the music video. "Hey @lilpump, what day did you want to break the internet?" Sheen captioned the image.

Lil Pump is best known for releasing 2017 hit "Gucci Gang" which earned over 1 million equivalent album sales.