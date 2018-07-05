Michael Buble expecting daughter with Luisana Lopilato

July 5 (UPI) -- Michael Bublé is expecting his first daughter.

The 42-year-old singer said in an interview with The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show this week that his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, is pregnant with a baby girl.

"I've got my first little girl coming in three weeks," he shared. "I actually never said that in public -- I've got a daughter coming."

Bublé is parent to two sons, 4-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Elias, with Lopilato, and confirmed the actress' third pregnancy in March. He told host Ian Dempsey Noah is doing well following his battle with cancer.

"One of the things going through something that my family has been through is that it gives you great perspective and one of those points of perspective is that it really allows you to appreciate the good things," the star said.

"Everything is good," he added.

Lopilato told reporters in April 2017 that Noah was doing "well" after being diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

"We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow," she said at the time.