Janet Jackson thanks fans for 'love and support' after dad's death

July 5 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson is feeling "love and support" from fans in the wake of her dad's death.

The 52-year-old singer voiced her gratitude in an Instagram video Wednesday after her father, Joe Jackson, died last week at age 89.

"Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time. Can't wait to see you all on #SOTW tour. First stop: @essencefest," she captioned the post.

The clip shows Jackson preparing to take off for the first stop of her State of the World tour. Eissa Al Mana, her 1-year-old son with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, can be heard at one point in the background.

"Hey, you guys. It's been a pretty rough week, but we're excited, I'm excited," Jackson says in the video. "We cannot wait to see you. And it's been way too long. I miss you guys way too much. I'm about to jump on this plane and start this tour."

"Like I said, I can't wait to see you. Those are my baby's footsteps you hear, my baby Eissa. All right, honey, all right, sweetie, okay," she adds while reaching down to her son. "I'm right here. I love you. I'll see you soon."

Joe died June 27 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. His granddaughter Paris Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, was among those to pay tribute online.

"spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing," the 20-year-old model and actress wrote on Instagram.

"i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can't describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition," she added.