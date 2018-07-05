GFriend to release summer EP on July 19

July 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend will return with a new EP this month.

The group's agency, Source Music, announced Thursday that the K-pop stars will release a summer mini album July 19, according to The Korea Herald.

GFriend shared teaser images for the EP on its official Twitter account. One photo shows a stereo and skateboard, while the other features several ice cream cones.

"#GFRIEND #Summer_Mini_Album 2018.07.19 6PM," the group wrote.

The new EP will mark GFriend's first release since Time for the Moon Light, which debuted in April. The group is known for the singles "Rough," "Navillera" and "Love Whisper."

GFriend consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. Yuju released her first solo single, "Love Rain," last week.