Justin Timberlake releases surprise new song 'SoulMate'

July 4 (UPI) -- U.S. pop star Justin Timberlake released an upbeat, new dance track called "SoulMate."

The digital single went on sale with no advance notice Tuesday, the same day he performed a concert in Paris. He will be on tour to support his most recent album, Man of the Woods, through January.

"Bahama Sessions -- 'SoulMate,' written: June 26th, final mix: July 3rd. Available everywhere," the singer's Instagram account said as he introduced his fans to "SoulMate."

The message featured the image of a middle-aged man lying on a beach and a woman standing near him looking out at the ocean.