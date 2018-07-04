How to watch Wednesday's 'A Capitol Fourth' concert

July 4 (UPI) -- Musician and Fuller House actor John Stamos is to host the 2018 edition of A Capitol Fourth Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Stamos also presided over the festivities last year.

"You can't get more patriotic than this!" said Stamos in a statement on the PBS website. "I'm excited to carry on this July 4th TV tradition for the American people and especially proud to honor our veterans. You don't want to miss it!"

The show is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and will run for 90 minutes. It is expected to feature a fireworks display over the D.C. skyline and performances by the The Beach Boys, Pentatonix, Andy Grammer, Chita Rivera, The Temptations, Luke Combs, CeCe Winans, Renee Fleming and Jimmy Buffett with the cast of the Broadway musical Escape to Margaritaville.

Also performing will be the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly; Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music; the Choral Arts Society of Washington; the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets; the U.S. Army Ceremonial Band; members of the Armed Forces carrying the state and territorial flags and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the military district of Washington, D.C.

The concert will be broadcast on PBS and live-streamed on PBS.org, YouTube and Facebook.