Black Pink ties Psy, Big Bang with No. 1s on Billboard chart

July 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink is finding success on another Billboard music chart.

The K-pop stars matched Psy and Big Bang's achievements on the World Digital Song Sales chart following the release of their single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," according to Billboard.

Black Pink, Psy and Big Bang have each had four No. 1 hits on the chart, while fellow K-pop act BTS holds the record with eight. Black Pink achieved its four No. 1s in record time compared to Psy and Big Bang.

"Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" appears on Black Pink's EP Square Up, which debuted June 15. The single debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, making the song the highest-charting hit from a K-pop girl group to appear on the chart.

In addition, "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" is the first single from a K-pop girl group to appear on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. The song debuted at No. 39 on the chart ending June 30.

Black Pink consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group released a music video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" the same day as Square Up's release.