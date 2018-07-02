Seventeen teases new EP 'You Make My Day'

July 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a trailer Sunday for You Make My Day ahead of the EP's release July 16.

The video shows S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino striking a pose against a scenic backdrop. The clip ends with Mingyu tossing flowers in the air.

The Korea Herald said Seventeen debuted the teaser Sunday at a concert at Jamsil Arena in Seoul. Seventeen's agency, Pledis Entertainment, tweeted about the trailer the same day.

You Make My Day is Seventeen's first release since Director's Cut, a re-release of the group's album Teen, Age, which debuted in February. The re-release includes the new single "Thanks."

Seventeen's 13 members collaborate as three different subunits. In addition to "Thanks," the group is known for the singles "Pretty U," "Don't Wanna Cry" and "Clap."