Pink and Carey Hart visit Bali with their kids

July 2 (UPI) -- Pink and Carey Hart are sharing photos from their short visit to Bali with their two kids.

The 38-year-old singer and 42-year-old former motocross pro posted pictures with 7-year-old daughter Willow and 18-month-old son Jameson in Indonesia ahead of Pink's concerts in Australia.

Hart shared a slideshow Sunday from his family's "jet lag" stop in Bali. He included a video of a traditional dance performance.

"Photo dump from our jet lag stop in Bali!!" Hart captioned the post.

Pink posted a slideshow of photos the day prior, including a snapshot of herself and Hart with their kids.

"Thank you to the people and the ocean and the energy of Bali. We love you," she wrote.

Pink and her family are traveling during a short break in her Beautiful Trauma world tour. She will kick off the second leg of her tour Tuesday in Perth, Australia.

Pink confirmed in an interview with Redbook in May that her family would be accompanying her on tour.

"I know this is going to be hard, but we'll make amazing memories," the star said.

"When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I'll stop, because they are by far the priority," she qualified. "But I think it's cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream."