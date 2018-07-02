Home / Entertainment News / Music

Pink and Carey Hart visit Bali with their kids

The couple are parents to daughter Willow and son Jameson.
By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 2, 2018 at 12:46 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Pink and Carey Hart are sharing photos from their short visit to Bali with their two kids.

The 38-year-old singer and 42-year-old former motocross pro posted pictures with 7-year-old daughter Willow and 18-month-old son Jameson in Indonesia ahead of Pink's concerts in Australia.

Hart shared a slideshow Sunday from his family's "jet lag" stop in Bali. He included a video of a traditional dance performance.

"Photo dump from our jet lag stop in Bali!!" Hart captioned the post.

Photo dump from our jet lag stop in Bali!!

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on

Pink posted a slideshow of photos the day prior, including a snapshot of herself and Hart with their kids.

"Thank you to the people and the ocean and the energy of Bali. We love you," she wrote.

Thankyou to the people and the ocean and the energy of Bali. We love you.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink and her family are traveling during a short break in her Beautiful Trauma world tour. She will kick off the second leg of her tour Tuesday in Perth, Australia.

Pink confirmed in an interview with Redbook in May that her family would be accompanying her on tour.

"I know this is going to be hard, but we'll make amazing memories," the star said.

"When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I'll stop, because they are by far the priority," she qualified. "But I think it's cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream."

Topics: Carey Hart
Trending Stories
'Big Bang Theory's' Galecki, Bialek post photos from Cuoco's wedding 'Big Bang Theory's' Galecki, Bialek post photos from Cuoco's wedding
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is No. 1 for a 2nd weekend 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is No. 1 for a 2nd weekend
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook marry Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook marry
Megan Fox shares photo of 1-year-old son Journey Megan Fox shares photo of 1-year-old son Journey
Famous birthdays for July 2: Johnny Weir, Margot Robbie Famous birthdays for July 2: Johnny Weir, Margot Robbie