SHINee to release new album in May

The album will be the group's first release after Jonghyun's death.
By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 30, 2018 at 1:29 PM
April 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band SHINee is planning to release a new album.

The K-pop group's agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed Monday that SHINee will return with a new album at the end of May, according to The Korea Herald.

In addition, SHINee will hold a fan meeting May 27 in Seoul to mark the 10th anniversary of its debut. The boy band confirmed the news on its official Twitter account.

"The 10th anniversary fan meeting 'SHINee Debut 10th Anniversary SHINeeDay': 2018.05.27 4PM KST," the group wrote.

SHINee's new album will be its first to debut since member Jonghyun died of an apparent suicide in December. The boy band's four remaining members, Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin, paid tribute to Jonghyun during concerts in February.

SHINee last released the Japanese album Five in January 2017. The group is known for the singles "Dream Girl," "Everybody," "Lucky Star" and "Winter Wonderland."

