SHINee to release new album in May

April 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band SHINee is planning to release a new album.

The K-pop group's agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed Monday that SHINee will return with a new album at the end of May, according to The Korea Herald.

In addition, SHINee will hold a fan meeting May 27 in Seoul to mark the 10th anniversary of its debut. The boy band confirmed the news on its official Twitter account.

"The 10th anniversary fan meeting 'SHINee Debut 10th Anniversary SHINeeDay': 2018.05.27 4PM KST," the group wrote.

#샤이니, 오는 5월 말 컴백 확정!

5월 27일 데뷔 10주년 기념 팬미팅 개최😍



📆데뷔 10주년 기념 팬미팅 ‘SHINee Debut 10th Anniversary ☆SHINee DAY’: 2018.05.27 4PM KST

📍서울 성북구 안암동 고려대학교 화정체육관

🎫티켓 예매: 2018.05.03 8PM KST 예스24 pic.twitter.com/wYn7ckOfyw — SHINee (@SHINee) April 30, 2018

SHINee's new album will be its first to debut since member Jonghyun died of an apparent suicide in December. The boy band's four remaining members, Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin, paid tribute to Jonghyun during concerts in February.

SHINee last released the Japanese album Five in January 2017. The group is known for the singles "Dream Girl," "Everybody," "Lucky Star" and "Winter Wonderland."