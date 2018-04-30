Home / Entertainment News / Music

Mariah Carey announces new Las Vegas residency show

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 30, 2018 at 11:51 AM
| License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will return to Las Vegas with a new residency show.

The 48-year-old singer announced in a tweet Monday that she will kick off The Butterfly Returns residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a BRAND NEW residency, THE BUTTERFLY RETURNS, beginning July 5th!" Carey wrote.

"Fan Club presale starts Tue 5/1 before the public on sale this Friday at 10am PT!" she added.

Carey will perform select nights in July, August and September. The concerts will take place before Carey embarks on her The Number 1's tour of Oceana and Asia in October.

The Butterfly Returns concert dates
July 5, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15
Aug. 31
Sept. 1, 2, 5, 9, 10

Carey previously had her #1 to Infinity residency show at The Colosseum. The show ran from May 2015 through July 2017, and grossed over $23.9 million at the box office.

Topics: Mariah Carey
