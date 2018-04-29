Home / Entertainment News / Music

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet Pope Francis

By Karen Butler  |  Updated April 29, 2018 at 9:45 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- American Idol judge Katy Perry shared on Instagram a photo and video documenting her trip to the Vatican and meeting with Pope Francis.

"Honored to be in the presence of His Holiness @franciscus' compassionate heart and inclusivity. Thank you to @meditationbob and #TheCuraFoundation for making it all possible," Perry wrote early Sunday. "#UniteToCure."

The message accompanied an image of the smiling pontiff greeting Perry and her on-off boyfriend, actor Orlando Bloom.

Perry, 33, wore a long-sleeved, black dress and a hat with a short veil, while Bloom, 41, chose a dark suit and tie.

The celebrities were in town so Perry could speak about how meditation has changed her life at the 4th annual Unite to Cure conference.

The singer-songwriter also shared a video clip Saturday, along with a post that said: "I'm inspired and encouraged today, and grateful to share how meaningful transcendental meditation has been for me. I hope you'll choose to learn more about The Cura Foundation and how the newest technologies and cutting edge therapies are bringing hope to the world!"

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Amy Schumer hospitalized for kidney infection, misses movie premiere Amy Schumer hospitalized for kidney infection, misses movie premiere
Lea Michele is engaged to Zandy Reich Lea Michele is engaged to Zandy Reich
Lesnar, Reigns match ends in controversy at Greatest Royal Rumble Lesnar, Reigns match ends in controversy at Greatest Royal Rumble
Prince William, Kate Middleton name son Louis Arthur Charles Prince William, Kate Middleton name son Louis Arthur Charles
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham buy home together: 'Another huge step' Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham buy home together: 'Another huge step'