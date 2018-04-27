GFriend previews new songs in 'Time for the Moon Night' teaser

April 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend released a teaser Friday for their upcoming mini-album, Time for the Moon Night.

The teaser, labeled as a highlight medley, features snippets of songs that will appear on the upcoming project that is set for release on April 30.

GFriend also released promotional images for Time for the Moon Night on Twitter that includes the band using flashlights to read a map inside of a tent.

GFriend last released Rainbow, a re-release of its EP Parallel, in September. They are best known for the singles "Rough," "Navillera," "Love Whisper" and "Summer Rain." The K-pop stars are also set to make their Japanese debut on May 23.