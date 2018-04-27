'Despacito' wins big at 2018 Latin Billboard Awards

April 27 (UPI) -- Despacito -- one of the biggest hits of 2017 -- scooped up several honors during this year's Latin Billboard Music Awards.

Luis Fonsi's and Daddy Yankee's Despacito won six awards Thursday night, including hot Latin song of the year, vocal event; airplay song of the year; digital song of the year; streaming song of the year; and Latin pop song of the year.

Yankee also received two more awards for solo Latin rhythm artist of the year and songwriter of the year for penning Despacito.

Although Despacito was several awards for its 2017 success, several of 2017's biggest Latin music stars were also honored.

Shakira was a big winner, taking home five awards, including hot Latin songs female artist of the year; Latin album of the year by a female; solo Latin pop artist of the year; Latin pop album of the year for El Dorado; and tropical song of the year for Déjà Vu with Prince Royce.

In addition, Ozuna beat out J Balvin and the Despacito co-performers to win artist of the year. He also performed La Modelo at the awards show with Cardi B.

Maluma won social artist of the year, beating out J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

And Justin Bieber, who performed on an English-language version of Despacito, was given the crossover artist of the year award. Bieber won over Ed Sheeran's Spanish-language remix of Shape of You and Beyonce's performance on J Balvin's Mi Gente.