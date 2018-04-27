ABBA calls recording new songs an 'extremely joyful experience'

April 27 (UPI) -- The original members of the Swedish pop group ABBA announced Friday they have recorded two new songs.

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did," the band said on its website Friday. "And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience! We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good."

One of the new tracks, "I Still Have Faith in You," is set for release in December and will be part of the Virtual Abba avatar tour experience that is to begin next year, Variety said.

No details about the second song they recorded this year have been disclosed yet.

Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad formed the group in 1972, but they broke up a decade later after producing hits such as "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "Mamma Mia," "Super Troopers," "The Winner Takes it All," "S.O.S.," "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do," "Waterloo," "Thank You for the Music" and "Honey, Honey."

Their music is the foundation for the stage musical Mamma Mia! and its film adaptation, as well as the upcoming movie musical Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again.