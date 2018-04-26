Taylor Swift prepares for upcoming tour in new rehearsal photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift posted on Instagram a behind-the-scenes rehearsal photo of herself getting ready for her upcoming Reputation stadium tour that begins in May.

"13 days til Reputation Stadium Tour," Swift said alongside a black and white photo that features herself dancing and sweating while wearing an all black outfit and combat boots.

Swift also announced on her Instagram story that she will be unveiling a new fact about the tour everyday until it begins. Swift, for the first fact, said that she will be performing 10 songs onstage that hail from her older albums.

"Really excited about playing stuff from Reputation. I'm excited about playing stuff that is from previous albums too," she said. "And just check back because every day I'm going to be posting something about the tour, just something that's going on, something at rehearsals, so just check here and I will see you in 13 days."

Swift previously announced that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining her on the tour as the opening acts.

The tour is set to kick off May 8 in Glendale, Ariz., at the University of Phoenix Stadium before wrapping up October 6 in Arlington, Texas, at the AT&T Stadium. Swift will also be performing in cities including Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans and Houston, among others.