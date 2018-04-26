Home / Entertainment News / Music

Shawn Mendes announces May release date for self-titled album

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 26, 2018 at 9:31 AM
April 26 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes unveiled on Twitter that his upcoming, self-titled third studio album will arrive on May 25.

Mendes made the announcement Wednesday alongside the cover art for Shawn Mendes: The Album, which features the singer's face coming apart to reveal flowers.

Mendes also released on Twitter the 14-track listing for the project. The songs listed include previously released singles "In My Blood" and "Lost In Japan" along with "Like To Be You" featuring Julia Michaels and "Youth" featuring Khalid among others.

Shawn Mendes: The Album follows the release of 2016's Illuminate, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It was recently announced that Mendes would perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The show will also feature performances by Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and South Korean boy band BTS.

