Cardi B cancels tour dates amid first pregnancy

April 26 (UPI) -- Cardi B is canceling a number of tour dates due to her pregnancy.

The 25-year-old rapper said in an Instagram video Wednesday that Broccoli City Festival will mark her last performance before the birth of her first child with her boyfriend, Migos rapper Offset.

"Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything because, you know, shorty keep growing," she explained in the clip.

Cardi B told fans it may seem like she is moving around well, but said she can "barely breathe" in reality.

"I want to thank you for understanding. I'll be back for the Bruno Mars tour," the star said.

Cardi B will take the stage Saturday, April 28 at Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. She will miss several shows in May and a number of concerts in July before joining Mars on the final leg of his 24K Magic tour, which kicks off Sept. 7 in Denver, Colo.

The "Drip" rapper confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance this month on Saturday Night Live. She said in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week that Offset has picked their baby's name.

"It's almost tricky, but when it comes out, it's like, ahhh," the star said of the name.