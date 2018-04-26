Home / Entertainment News / Music

BTS to perform in U.S. during 'Love Yourself' world tour

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 26, 2018 at 1:41 PM
April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will perform in U.S. cities during its upcoming tour.

The K-pop group announced plans for its Love Yourself world tour Thursday though its agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS will perform 22 dates in Asia, North America and Europe. The boy band will take the stage in Los Angeles, Calif., Oakland, Calif., Fort Worth, Texas, Newark, N.J., and Chicago, Ill., during the U.S. portion of the tour.

"'LOVE YOURSELF' Tour Teaser Poster #BTS #LOVE_YOURSELF," Big Hit Entertainment tweeted alongside the tour dates.

BTS will kick off the tour Aug. 25 in Seoul, South Korea. The group also teased the venture in a video titled "BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' SPOT."

BTS will release the album Love Yourself: Tear on May 18. The album is a full-length followup to the group's EP Love Yourself: Her, which debuted in September.

Love Yourself tour dates

Aug. 25 & 26: Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea
Sept. 5, 6 & 8: Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Sept. 12: Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.
Sept. 15 & 16: Forth Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas
Sept. 20, 22 & 23: First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario
Sept. 28 & 29: Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Oct. 2 & 3: United Center in Chicago, Ill.
Oct. 9 & 10: The O2 Arena in London, England
Oct. 13: Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct. 16 & 17: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany
Oct. 19 & 20: Accorhotels Arena in Paris, France

