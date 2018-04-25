Home / Entertainment News / Music

Kevin Hart grapples with infidelity in new J. Cole music video

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 25, 2018 at 8:51 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart revisits his 2017 cheating scandal in rapper J. Cole's new music video for his song "Kevin's Heart" from his recently released fifth studio album, KOD.

The clip, released Tuesday, follows Hart throughout his day as he is both tempted by, and judged by women seemingly after news of his infidelity became public.

Hart is seen grocery shopping where he receives resentful stares, taking an uncomfortable photo with a female fan while shopping for a baby stroller and having an awkward moment with another man inside of a public bathroom.

"Hey man look. Nobody's perfect and you're only human. Learn from it man, just learn from it," the man says to Hart. The comedian afterwards is seen arriving home with the words "Choose Wisely" written in the sky.

Hart made headlines previously for saying that he was unfaithful to his wife Eniko Parrish in Las Vegas during her pregnancy. "That's Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment," he said at the time. "That's not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it. You can't say what you were thinking, because you weren't thinking."

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Kevin Hart
Trending Stories
Meek Mill released from prison Meek Mill released from prison
Antonio Banderas: I will love Melanie Griffith 'until the day I die' Antonio Banderas: I will love Melanie Griffith 'until the day I die'
WWE Smackdown: Big Cass crashes Miz TV, Flair gets revenge WWE Smackdown: Big Cass crashes Miz TV, Flair gets revenge
Famous birthdays for April 25: Renee Zellweger, Al Pacino Famous birthdays for April 25: Renee Zellweger, Al Pacino
Kym Johnson gives birth to twins with Robert Herjavec Kym Johnson gives birth to twins with Robert Herjavec