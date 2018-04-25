Kevin Hart grapples with infidelity in new J. Cole music video

April 25 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart revisits his 2017 cheating scandal in rapper J. Cole's new music video for his song "Kevin's Heart" from his recently released fifth studio album, KOD.

The clip, released Tuesday, follows Hart throughout his day as he is both tempted by, and judged by women seemingly after news of his infidelity became public.

Hart is seen grocery shopping where he receives resentful stares, taking an uncomfortable photo with a female fan while shopping for a baby stroller and having an awkward moment with another man inside of a public bathroom.

"Hey man look. Nobody's perfect and you're only human. Learn from it man, just learn from it," the man says to Hart. The comedian afterwards is seen arriving home with the words "Choose Wisely" written in the sky.

Hart made headlines previously for saying that he was unfaithful to his wife Eniko Parrish in Las Vegas during her pregnancy. "That's Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment," he said at the time. "That's not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it. You can't say what you were thinking, because you weren't thinking."