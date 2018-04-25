Fleetwood Mac announces 52-date North American tour

April 25 (UPI) -- Fleetwood Mac has announced a new, 52-date North American tour that begins in October and will not feature lead guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham.

Mike Campbell from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Crowded House will play with Fleetwood Mac on the tour. The band also consist of members Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood.

The tour is set to begin Oct. 3 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., before wrapping up April 5, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The band will also be making stops in cities such as Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Boston and many others.

Tickets go on sale May 4 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs," said Fleetwood Mac in a statement. "Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."