Billboard Music Awards 2018: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform

April 24 (UPI) -- The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will feature performances from Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Billboard announced in a press release Monday that Cabello, Mendes and Dua Lipa will take the stage at the awards show May 20 in Las Vegas.

Cabello is nominated for four awards, including Top New Artist and Top Female Artist. She confirmed news of her performance in a tweet Monday.

"can't wait to be back on the @BBMAs stage may 20th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT," the 21-year-old singer wrote.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The event will mark Lipa's first appearance at the Billboard Music Awards and her first performance at an awards show in the U.S.

"My first time at the @BBMAs and I'm performing! So unbelievably excited about this. Don't miss it, May 20th on NBC. #DUA_BBMAs," the 22-year-old British singer tweeted Monday.

South Korean boy band BTS will also perform at the 2018 ceremony. Billboard said Tuesday the K-pop group will perform a new single at the awards show.