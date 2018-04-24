Billboard Music Awards 2018: BTS to perform new single

April 24 (UPI) -- The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will feature a special performance from South Korean boy band BTS.

Billboard announced in a news release Tuesday that the K-pop group will perform a new single at the awards show May 20 in Las Vegas.

The event will mark BTS' first performance at the Billboard Music Awards. The boy band attended the awards show for the first time in 2017.

"Look out for our second appearance or - say what? - FIRST PERFORMANCE at the @BBMAs! #BTS_BBMAs," the group tweeted Tuesday.

Look out for our second appearance or - say what?- FIRST PERFORMANCE at the @BBMAs! #BTS_BBMAs



2018년 빌보드 뮤직 어워즈도 함께 할 수 있도록 해준 아미들에게 감사합니다!🎉🎉 퍼포머로서의 #방탄소년단, 많이 기대해주세요💜 pic.twitter.com/9ZmEa2P0Bx — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) April 24, 2018

BTS is nominated for Top Social Artist at this year's ceremony. The boy band won the award in 2017.

"We are honored to be nominated again for the 2018 #BBMAs! Don't miss the show, LIVE May 20th on NBC. #BBMAs," the group tweeted last week.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa will also perform at the 2018 Billboard Awards. The event will mark Lipa's first appearance and performance at the awards show.

BTS will release its third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, May 18, two days prior to the Billboard Music Awards.