Momoland's 'Bboom Bboom' video passes 100M views on YouTube

April 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Momoland had a first music video pass 100 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated Sunday on Twitter after reaching the milestone with their "Bboom Bboom" video.

"MOMOLAND 'Bboom Bboom' M/V hits 100 million views!! Merries~ Thank you," the group wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Momoland's agency, Dublekick Co., confirmed the news in a statement Monday.

"With the popularity of the music video, cover dance videos of 'Bboom Bboom' are trending not only in countries like Japan, China and Vietnam but also in Europe," an official said, according to The Korea Herald.

The "Bboom Bboom" video debuted in January with Momoland's third EP, Great! The video shows Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Taeha, Nayun, Daisy, JooE, Ahin and Nancy performing coordinated dance numbers.

Momoland was formed on the reality competition Finding Momoland in 2016. The group is also known for the singles "JJan! Koong! Kwang!", "Wonderful Love" and "Freeze."