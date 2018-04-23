Carrie Underwood shares close-up selfie after her fall

April 23 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood shared a rare close-up selfie as she recovers from a bad fall months ago.

The 35-year-old singer showed a glimpse of her scars in a photo on Instagram after getting more than 40 stitches in her face following a fall at home in November.

The picture shows Underwood getting ready to cheer on her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, during his game with the Nashville Predators. Fans noticed slight marks above the star's lip and on her chin.

"Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he's alright! @mfisher1212 @predsnhl #LetsGoPreds," Underwood captioned the snapshot.

Underwood injured her face and broke her wrist during a fall on her steps in November. She said this month her face is "healing pretty nicely" after previously telling fans she wasn't "quite looking the same."

"Physically, I'm doing pretty darn good these days," the singer said in an update. "My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there... and the docs say that last 10% will come with time."

"My face has been healing pretty nicely as well," she added. "I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while."

Underwood performed for the first time since her fall at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards this month. She will release her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, in September.