Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy' tops the U.S. album chart

April 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Thirty Seconds to Mars' America, followed by The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy at No. 3, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 4 and XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Migos' Culture II at No. 6, Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By at No. 7, Rich the Kid's The World is Yours at No. 8, Post Malone's Stoney at No. 9 and Lil Xan's Total Xanarchy at No. 10.