f(x) singer Luna to release new solo single

By Annie Martin   |  April 20, 2018 at 2:05 PM
April 20 (UPI) -- f(x) singer Luna will release a new solo single next week.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, born Park Sun-young, will return Tuesday, April 24 with the single album Night Reminiscin', according to The Korea Herald.

Night Reminiscin' will include two tracks, a single of the same name and the song "Falling Out." "Night Reminiscin'" is reportedly an acoustic duet featuring singer Yang Da-il.

Luna's agency, SM Entertainment, shared details and teaser art for the album in a tweet Thursday.

"f(x) LUNA collaborated with a singer-songwriter Yang Da-il for 'Night Reminiscin',' the title song of her new digital single," the company wrote.

SM Entertainment further teased the album Friday on Twitter.

"#Luna #NightReminiscin #fx #LUNA," the agency wrote.

Luna came to fame with the girl group f(x), which is known for the singles "Nu ABO," "Hot Summer," Electric Shock" and "4 Walls." She released her debut solo EP, Free Somebody, in May 2016.

