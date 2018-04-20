Tim Bergling, DJ and producer known as Avicii, dead at 28

April 20 (UPI) -- Tim Bergling, the Swedish disc jockey and music producer who performed as Avicii, died Friday in Oman, his representative confirmed. He was 28.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the spokesperson said in a statement. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

People magazine said the artist announced in early 2016 that he no longer intended to tour because he had been suffering acute pancreatitis, which caused him to have his gallbladder and appendix removed.

"I will, however, never let go of music -- I will continue to speak to my fans through it, but I've decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows. Let's make them go out with a bang!" he said at the time. "One part of me can never say never, I could be back... but I won't be right back."

He is best known for his work on the hit songs "Sunshine," "Levels," "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother."