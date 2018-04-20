Prince estate releases 1984 recording of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

April 20 (UPI) -- Prince's estate has released the late singer's original 1984 studio recording of Nothing Compares 2 U -- along with never-before-seen footage of Prince rehearsing with the Revolution.

Prince previously released a live version of the track on 1993 album The Hits/The B-Sides and periodically performed it onstage. However, this is the first time the studio version has been released.

A different version of Nothing Compares 2 U by singer Sinead O'Connor became a worldwide hit in 1990.

The video, released on YouTube, features old footage of Prince and the Revolution performing together from the summer of 1984. The Purple One can be seen in the clip singing, dancing and playing the guitar.

Nothing Compares 2 U is available for streaming and download through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

"It was in this very room at Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota that Prince created and committed to tape one of his most beloved and iconic compositions, which six years later would become a worldwide hit for Sinead O'Connor," a disclaimer reads before the video.

Prince died at his Minneapolis-area property, Paisley Park, two years ago at the age of 57. An autopsy report showed the singer died from a fatal "self-administered" dose of fentanyl, a powerful opioid painkiller.

Carver County, Minn., Attorney Mark Metz announced Thursday no criminal charges would be filed in the singer's death.