'N Sync to open 'Dirty Pop-Up' shop in Los Angeles

April 20 (UPI) -- 90s boy band 'N Sync is opening a pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

The pop group announced on its website Thursday that it will launch an official merchandise capsule collection April 28.

The "Dirty Pop-Up" will take place April 28 through May 1 at Cinematic Pictures in Hollywood. Admission to the store will be free to the public.

Visitors will have the chance to purchase limited-run merchandise and engage with an immersive photo activation. The store will also feature authentic props, wardrobe, artwork and photography on display.

'N Sync teamed with its merchandise and licensing partner, Epic Rights, on the project, according to Billboard. The capsule collection will be made available on the boy band's online store April 30.

"Dirty Pop... Up #TheDirtyPopUp," 'N Sync tweeted Thursday, referencing the lyrics to its 2001 song "Pop."

'N Sync was made up of singers Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and JC Chasez, and released its self-titled debut album in May 1997. The group last released the album Celebrity in 2001, and has occasionally reunited since.